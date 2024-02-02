The Bloodline to be involved in shocking WrestleMania 40 main event twist featuring Cody Rhodes? Exploring blockbuster swerve to Roman Reigns' plans

Roman Reigns could have a major upset at WrestleMania XL if Cody Rhodes chooses to face him in the main event. The American Nightmare is looking to finish his story and could very likely do so courtesy of an amazing possibility.

Another match that is teased for WrestleMania is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. However, The People's Champion recently claimed in multiple interviews that he would like a proper build-up instead of a match booked in a hurry. The Rock could possibly plant the seeds for his WrestleMania 41 match against Reigns at The Show of Shows this year.

In the main event of WrestleMania XL between Reigns and Rhodes, a usual interference from Solo Sikoa could lead to a Samoan Spike and a Spear by The Tribal Chief on Rhodes, who could still manage to kick out of pinfall. This would obviously stun Roman.

Solo tries to interfere again, and The Rock comes and stops Sikoa. The Street Champ walks out with The Rock, leaving Roman alone, and Cody Rhodes then defeats Reigns. This would then begin the storyline of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown this Friday

At the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns put on a classic performance to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief defeated the likes of AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Later that night, Roman was found in the VIP box watching the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The 30-man contest ended with The Tribal Chief witnessing Cody Rhodes win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches.

This Friday night, Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown. The Stamford-based company confirmed this news on its official social media accounts.

On the blue brand this week, fans will surely witness The Tribal Chief celebrating his victory at the 2024 Royal Rumble. We could also come to know his views about Cody Rhodes winning the Rumble match. Speaking of Rhodes, The American Nightmare will be at WWE SmackDown as well. All hell will possibly break loose this Friday night.

