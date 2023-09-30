The Bloodline member to throw in the towel following SmackDown? Exploring future plans 

On SmackDown, The Bloodline story has taken several twists and turns since SummerSlam 2023. Given Jimmy Uso initially led the revolt against the heel faction months ago, no one would have guessed that he would return to the stable after everything that transpired.

While Jimmy's return has strengthened the faction in numbers and power, a member of The Bloodline does not seem happy about how things are moving forward with Jimmy and Solo Sikoa in control. The member in question is The Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Week after week, Heyman seems frustrated with Jimmy and Solo's antics on SmackDown. Even this week, after Jimmy beat Karl Anderson on the blue brand, he pushed a backstage crew member. While Solo seemed unbothered by Jimmy's act, Heyman did not seem very happy. He quickly called Roman Reigns.

Later, Jimmy Uso was also seen attacking Ashante 'Thee' Adonis backstage. Despite B-Fab's pleas to spare him, Jimmy landed a vicious beating. This time, the attack was followed by a beating from Solo Sikoa. Jimmy and Solo then continued their assault on the crew backstage.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see Paul Heyman throw in the towel due to the recent behavior of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Given his influence, Heyman could ensure the duo faces severe repercussions from Roman Reigns.

20-year wrestling veteran reportedly being groomed to face The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Currently, in WWE, not many superstars can claim to be in Roman Reigns' position. With a title reign lasting over 1000+ days, Reigns has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time. However, when it feels The Tribal Chief is unbeatable, WWE seems to be preparing a tough challenge for Reigns.

As per reports, the Stamford-based promotion is grooming LA Knight for a title shot against Roman Reigns. However, that's not all. Based on the reported plans, Knight will face Jimmy Uso at Crown Jewel 2023. Maybe this match could lead to a battle between Reigns and Knight. The report stated:

"[LA] Knight, who is very hot right now when it comes to all facets of business and reactions, appears to be groomed for a Roman Reigns title shot in the not too distant future."

Considering LA Knight's popularity, a match against The Bloodline leader would make sense. While it isn't clear whether the 40-year-old would be booked to win, facing Reigns would surely give him the push he needs.