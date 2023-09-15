The Bloodline to protect The Judgment Day from 3 popular stars on WWE SmackDown? Predicting what could happen

The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are currently involved in an intriguing situation on SmackDown. Last week, the villainous faction made a surprising appearance on the Friday Night show and hinted at a possible alliance with the Samoan faction.

In that episode, Jimmy Uso faced AJ Styles in a singles bout, which the latter won despite Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman being at ringside. After the match, Sikoa attacked The Phenomenal One with assistance from Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

On tonight's edition of SmackDown, it's possible that The Bloodline could return the favor to the RAW faction by protecting them from Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. In the previous episode, Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford confronted The Judgment Day and put them on notice, hinting at a potential feud for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

If The All Mighty and his faction attempt to attack the RAW villainous faction, then The Bloodline might come to their aid against these adversaries. This scenario could add more anticipation to the potential alliance between these two dominant factions.

As of now, the company hasn't announced any segments featuring either The Judgment Day or the Bloodline on SmackDown. However, it will be interesting to see how events unfold on tonight's show, especially after the dramatic ending of last week's Friday Night show.

What else will happen on tonight's SmackDown?

The company has already announced several high-profile segments and matches for tonight's episode of the blue brand. One of the featured segments will involve John Cena as the special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, which is sure to generate a lot of buzz.

Additionally, there's a rematch scheduled between LA Knight and The Miz following Knight's victory at Payback 2023. This match will be a significant one for both the stars as they look to establish themselves on SmackDown.

John Cena is set to make his first appearance after Superstar Spectacle 2023 on tonight's show

Jimmy Uso is also advertised for the show, and it's likely that he will continue his efforts to regain the trust of Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. The ongoing feud between AJ Styles and The Bloodline is expected to continue, with WWE possibly positioning Styles back in the main event picture.

Overall, tonight's show appears to be a packed edition, even with the absence of Roman Reigns. With Fastlane 2023 on the horizon, this episode is likely to play a crucial role in building towards the upcoming Premium Live event.