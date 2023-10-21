The Bloodline's former bitter rival to join Jimmy Uso's team at WWE Survivor Series? Exploring potential twist

It looks like The Bloodline is in for a war at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. One possible scenario that could transpire entails a confrontation between the faction led by Jimmy Uso and a team led by Jey Uso.

While the potential involvement of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and LA Knight is possible alongside Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso may pull a wild card and have a former rival of the faction, Kevin Owens, join his team.

Expand Tweet

Owens is not so pleased with his move to the SmackDown brand and could use that frustration to turn to the dark side. Jimmy might employ persuasive tactics to convince him to join The Bloodline. Owens was traded for Jey Uso and could vent out his frustrations on Jey by turning heel and assisting Jimmy Uso to ensure victory for the faction.

Owens has experienced a limited number of opportunities in recent years. He stands out as one of the leading individuals who excel both within the wrestling arena and outside, representing a valuable asset to the Stamford-based promotion.

The saga of Bloodline is approaching its conclusion, maybe culminating in Survivor Series 2023. Owens turning to the dark side and joining the faction would immediately make him one of the top heels in the company.

The Bloodline is one of the greatest factions in WWE

The Bloodline offers an optimal balance for the company, as the faction garners a loud reaction from the audience, which in turn results in significant sales of the product.

As heels, they have been the biggest attraction on SmackDowns and premium live events. The group has gotten standing ovations all over the world.

Expand Tweet

The Samoan faction has solidified itself as one of the biggest and most accomplished groups in the history of WWE. It has been compared to renowned stables such as DX, Evolution, and The Shield, which have historically been recognized as exceptional units that effectively shaped the landscape of the company by asserting their dominance.

The duration of Roman Reigns' championship reign and the continued existence of the faction in its present, unstable state remain uncertain. Let's see what Survivor Series 2023 has in store for us.

Do you think The Bloodline will finally collapse at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments below.