The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief: Has WWE secretly hinted at Roman Reigns' successor already? Subtle clues you may have missed

Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief has been one of the best in WWE. Even his family tried to dethrone him, but they didn't succeed. However, at some point, Reigns will be dethroned, and it seems WWE may have already hinted at who could be the next Tribal Chief.

The superstar who could replace Reigns to become the new Tribal Chief is Jimmy Uso. While Jimmy has indirectly expressed his desire to lead The Bloodline on multiple occasions, a recent development suggests WWE might be looking at him as the next Tribal Chief.

The development in question is Jimmy Uso's new theme song. While the song has received great reviews, there is a striking resemblance between Jimmy and Roman Reigns' theme song.

WWE has picked a certain element from Reigns' song and inculcated it in Jimmy's theme. Even the lyrics in the latter's song suggest he wants to become The Tribal Chief. One of the verses in the song states:

"This my world, this my earth, this my turf, this my land. I stand on my own 2 feet against my family tree (Yo!) This is legacy (Woo!)"

Similarly, there are a few other lyrics that suggest WWE might be hinting at Jimmy Uso becoming the next Tribal Chief. While the former tag team champion's song is a mere hint, it will be interesting to see if Jimmy turns his back on Roman Reigns anytime soon.

AEW star suggests Roman Reigns must drop the title to SmackDown star

While a potential match between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns at some point would be great, before that the latter must get past LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. Like several others who tried, Knight will look to dethrone Reigns. But, as per many fans in the WWE Universe, Reigns will walk out victorious.

However, as per AEW Star Thunder Rosa, the Stamford-based promotion must book Knight to defeat Roman Reigns. Among the many other attributes he possesses, Rosa cited Knight's organic growth as the reason why he must dethrone Reigns. The AEW star said:

"Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title, and take it to the next level? At this moment right now, on Friday, it's LA Knight," Rosa told "Busted Open" yesterday. "They didn't push him, they didn't shove him [down] our throats, it was natural."

She further added:

"Everybody's like, 'Yeah! Yeah!' and everywhere you go — that's the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He's a superstar."

Like Rosa, several fans are rallying behind Knight beating Reigns at Crown Jewel. While the likeliness of it happening isn't great, if it does, one can expect Knight to receive one of the biggest pops in WWE history.

What do you think of either LA Knight's or Jimmy Uso's chances of dethroning the Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

