The evolution of Jimmy and Jey Uso's WrestleMania performances

Earlier this week, Jimmy Uso accepted Jey Uso's challenge for WrestleMania 40. The brothers, who were at the top of their game in the tag team division and were always by each other's side, are now feuding with each other.

The transitions that take place in one year can sometimes exceed boundaries. This time last year, The Usos were gearing up to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Their united front broke when Jey Uso walked out of The Bloodline and got himself traded to their opposing brand - WWE RAW.

In an overview of Jimmy and Jey Uso's feud, let's take a look at their previous WrestleMania performances:

Competed in 5 pre-show WrestleMania matches

The Usos during their entrance at WrestleMania 28

The Usos made their WWE debut in 2010 and put the tag team division on notice. A couple of years later, they competed in the pre-show of their first ever WrestleMania event. The tag team titles were on the line in a triple threat match featuring Prime & Epico, and Justin Gabriel & Tyson Kidd. This was the same event where The Rock faced John Cena in a blockbuster main event.

They were not involved at the next year's event but were a part of the pre-shows from 2014 to 2016. At the 32nd edition of the premium live event, The Usos faced tag team legends The Dudley Boyz on the pre-show. All these matches were tag team bouts except for the 33rd edition of the show where Jimmy and Jey Uso competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Moved to the main WrestleMania match card since 2018

By 2018, The Usos had made a name for themselves in the tag team division and were often fan favorites. Their agility and in-ring athleticism were intertwined with each other's moves. And the duo were already two-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

At WrestleMania 34, they were involved in a triple threat match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Bludgeon Brothers (Luke Harper and Erik Rowan) and The New Day.

The brothers continued their tag team feuds well into the next couple of years before they joined Roman Reigns to form The Bloodline. This led to Jey Uso accompanying Reigns for his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

A year later, Jimmy and Jey Uso continued their streak as dominant champions, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Main eventing WrestleMania for the first time in 2023

The Bloodline was officially formed in 2020 and led by Roman Reigns. The Usos vowed to contribute to their family legacy by becoming the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The two brand tag team titles were unified in a match against Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022. During their reign, Sami Zayn had joined the group as the Honorary Uce but things turned sour when he was forced to turn on his friend Kevin Owens. He refused to do so and soon challenged The Bloodline despite growing on The Usos after much convincing.

At WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens challenged The Usos for the Undisputed Titles in the main event of Night 1. This concluded their impressive 316-day reign.

Brother vs. Brother feud at WrestleMania 40

Main Event Jey Uso got over with WWE fans for standing up to Roman Reigns and quitting The Bloodline. His attempt to turn over a new leaf garnered mixed reactions by the members of the RAW roster, with most not convinced of his act.

Jey soon moved on and teamed up with Cody Rhodes to win the tag team titles at Fastlane last year. Rhodes played a vital role in helping the WWE star trade brands. As he tried to move on from his faction, it seemed The Bloodline still had a major role to play in his future feuds.

A few weeks ago on WWE RAW, Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. While it seemed he almost had it, Jimmy Uso created a disruption resulting in Jey Uso's loss. This was not the first time either, as Jimmy had caused Jey a loss for the tag team titles earlier as well.

The two stars have come a long way in their wrestling careers. More so, competing individually after a long history of a tag team is bound to be a tough act. Additionally, it bodes well as they know their opponent's moves and wrestling styles intimately.

