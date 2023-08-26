The rise of LA Knight in WWE has been a subject of discussion for the last few months. While the 40-year-old garnered a huge pop, many wondered when he would receive a significant push. After a long wait, it seems the star is now receiving his push against The Miz on RAW.

Since winning the Battle Royal at SummerSlam, The Mega Star has been in a rivalry with The Miz. The feud between the two has led to a match between them at Payback 2023. While the Premium Live Event is still far away, fans are highly interested in knowing the outcome of this contest.

In this article, we will look at possible ways the match between LA Knight and The Miz could end at Payback 2023:

#4. LA Knight vs. The Miz ends in a no-contest

When the match was first booked to be a rivalry, there was a cloud of doubt above it. Many wondered how Knight would benefit from this push. However, when one examines the current scenario, it seems Knight does not have a potential rivalry on SmackDown apart from the one with The Miz on RAW.

Hence, there is a chance WWE might want to extend this rivalry and end it at a future event. In such a scenario, the match between Knight and Miz could end in a no contest. While this might not be the ideal way to end the match at Payback, this is the best way to continue the rivalry if needed.

#3. The Miz wins

Almost a month ago, The Miz took on Tommaso Ciampa on Monday Night RAW. While the latter seemed to be in pole position to win the bout, he eventually lost due to interference from Bronson Reed. The Aussie superstar attacked Ciampa, and The Miz took advantage of the same.

Hence, there is a chance Reed could once again come out during the match between Knight and Miz. He could then go on to put a beating on Knight, which could result in The Miz winning the match at Payback 2023.

If this happens, it will be interesting to see how LA Knight reacts.

2) The Judgment Day interferes

On Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day seems to be at the center of things. Wherever there is something big, the faction appears and takes control. This week on SmackDown, Finn Balor faced defeat against LA Knight.

This could be why Balor and his faction might attack Knight at Payback. If this happens, there could be a rivalry between the 40-year-old and Judgment Day.

This rivalry would also help Knight's push since Judgment Day is among the most popular factions.

#1. LA Knight wins clean

This one is most likely to occur among all the mentioned scenarios. Since LA Knight started garnering popularity, fans thought he would be the one to win Money in the Bank. However, that didn't happen. Knight suffered a similar fate during the US Championship Invitational as well.

Hence, this could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to book Knight to win this match clean and look dominant. If this happens, the promotion could end The Mega Star's rivalry with The Miz and book him for a potential US Title opportunity on SmackDown.

