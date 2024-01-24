The Judgment Day to lose their title to popular duo due to 5-time champion? Exploring the possibility 

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title against DIY on the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW. Priest and Balor could lose their gold to the popular duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano next week due to a five-time champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Rhea Ripley. As fans may know, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day hasn't recently been on the page as Damian Priest. Ripley has had several issues with The Archer of Infamy, and they even had a heated backstage interaction on this week's RAW.

From Ripley taking offense to Priest calling himself the leader of The Judgment Day to the duo being involved in an argument for the umpteenth time on the latest episode of WWE RAW, things are not going well between the pair.

Given Ripley's differences with The Archer of Infamy, it would not be surprising if she betrays the latter next week on RAW. The creative team could have Rhea Ripley distract Balor and Priest during their championship match against DIY, costing them their title next week.

What did R-Truth say about The Eradicator of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley?

Multi-time champion R-Truth recently shared his honest opinion of Rhea Ripley.

In an exclusive interview with Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda's very own Bill Apter, the 51-year-old star said Ripley had quite a temper, and she could quickly become angry:

Mami... She got problems. She got problems, Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll, people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite (...) Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing or say the wrong thing. Why do you think 'Dirty' Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" R-Truth said.

While WWE's creative team has been teasing Damian Priest's exit from The Judgment Day, R-Truth has been trying to weasel his way into the faction for the last few weeks. Will we see a potential swap in the near future? Only time will tell.

Do you want DIY to dethrone Damian Priest and Finn Balor? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

