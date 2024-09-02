The Judgment Day to lose their titles to popular team instead of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn? Exploring the possibility

The new version of The Judgment Day already has a lot of issues to deal with, from Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to Rey Mysterio and LWO to the Tag Team Titles on RAW. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are yet to defend the titles they won back in late June, as the faction has its sight set on the rivalry with Mami and The Punisher.

Following Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's loss at Bash in Berlin, though, The Judgment Day could have no time to regroup, as Balor and McDonagh could have their first title defense. But, they might not face Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, as planned, but Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee of LWO instead.

Sami Zayn could miss time to recover from injuries

It has been three weeks since Sami Zayn last appeared on RAW. He is currently out to recover from injuries he has been dealing with for years and recently had stem cell treatment.

As it is unknown when he will come back, WWE could put its plans on hold and proceed with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's opponents.

The Judgment Day has unfinished business with LWO

Rey Mysterio and the LWO recently confronted Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, leading to an eight-man tag team match, where Dirty Dom and the rest of the faction stood tall.

Still, there is unfinished business between the two factions and a title match could add more fuel to the current rivalry. We could also see Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest coming to Rey Mysterio's aid to continue their feud with Liv Morgan and their former partners.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn could move to SmackDown to reunite with Roman Reigns

There is an expectation that Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will eventually move to SmackDown to reunite with Roman Reigns and take part in The Bloodline's civil war.

Sami's hiatus and Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee getting a title match could make the transition easier and we could see the two stars move to the blue brand soon.

