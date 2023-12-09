The Judgment Day to lose their titles to top duo due to Rhea Ripley's actions? Analyzing the possibility

Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day has emerged as a prominent star within the WWE, garnering continuous support from fans for her captivating performances. Her mere presence often guarantees victory for her team.

However, she might be the reason behind Finn Balor and Damian Priest losing their championship titles to a popular duo. The upcoming WWE RAW will see the Women's World Champion in a one-on-one clash against Maxxine Dupri of The Alpha Academy.

Given The Eradicator's overwhelming dominance over the year, the match is expected to end in a one-sided triumph for the champ. Ripley, on the other hand, could purposefully injure Dupri. In honor of the wounded Dupri, Alpha Academy members Chad Gable and Otis may step up and challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Although Gable's bid to dethrone Gunther as Intercontinental Champion failed, the two had previously won the Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. With their big-match expertise, Otis and Gable could outwit The Judgment Day, eventually becoming the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and exacting revenge for Maxxine Dupri.

It remains to be seen if the scenario will come to fruition. It is mere speculation, so let's wait and watch.

Rhea Ripley talks about how long The Judgment Day will stay together

The faction is currently thriving, and there are no indications of an imminent split within the group. Furthermore, Rhea Ripley has stated that she has no intention of leaving the faction.

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg of the Cheap Heat podcast, the Women's World Champion discussed her involvement with the faction, her immense satisfaction with the work she is currently undertaking, and her aspirations for the longevity of the stable.

“I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time." Acknowledging that they are a random group of people who might not make sense when you look at their backgrounds on paper, she said they click so well and "it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there."

She stated her desire for fresh members and envisioned the group's rise to become one of the most outstanding stables in wrestling history.

"I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see the Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable and I think we can accomplish that." She added, "At the end of the day, I wanna see my boys with championships while I hold mine.” [H/T: Cultaholic]

