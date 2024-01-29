The Judgment Day to punish WWE star on WWE RAW due to Royal Rumble? Looking at the chances

The Judgment Day are set for tag team action on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against DIY on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

That being said, Priest supposedly would have to deal with an unfinished business from the premium live event first. The Archer of Infamy wasn’t happy with how the Men’s Rumble Match went down for the male members of the faction.

For those unaware, R-Truth caused JD McDonagh’s elimination from the high-stakes match-up. While the alleged Judgement Day member did not eliminate McDonagh himself, he pushed the star into the ring after he was the recipient of an devastating Spear from Bron Breakker. Jey Uso got the easy elimination while JD was still staggering on the ropes.

Truth would himself be eliminated by an extremely infuriated Damian Priest. It seems tonight might be the final night for the former 24/7 Champion in The Judgment Day.

The faction may deliver a beatdown on Truth as a punishment of sorts for his action at the Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if the fans will get to see the full-fledged reunion of Awesome Truth this week on WWE RAW.

Former champion to cost The Judgment Day their title match on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble? Analyzing the possibility

The January 29 edition of WWE RAW will feature two title matches. Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their tag team titles against DIY. Imperium leader Gunther, on the other hand, will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against The New Day's Kofi Kingston.

Expand Tweet

It is possible Balor and Priest could lose their tag team titles due to an interference from Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion sent out a warning to the faction after he was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Breakker took out his frustration by spearing JD McDonagh while he was making his entrance. It remains to be seen if a potential feud between Dominik and Breakker could lead to a one-on-one match at Elimination Chamber.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.