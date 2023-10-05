The Judgment Day to recruit 29-year old rival? It's not Jey Uso!

The Judgment Day are the most dominant faction in all of WWE. Some may argue that The Bloodline are the top group, but right now, only Roman Reigns holds gold. Meanwhile, every member of RAW's fierce foursome has a title.

With the gold in their possession, and their gang mentality, comes many enemies. The faction is despised by most of the RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT rosters, outside of maybe JD McDonagh, who is doing his best to weasel into the stable.

Some of their enemies include the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Trick Williams, Dragon Lee, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes. They all stand for something different, unlike the dangerous stable. One of their recent rivals, Carmelo Hayes, is seemingly undergoing a bit of an attitude change, however. This could potentially lead to the 29-year old joining the group.

Carmelo Hayes lost the coveted NXT Championship at No Mercy 2023 this past Saturday, and is clearly upset over it. He and his good friend Trick Williams seem to be at odds too, with Bron Breakker only attempting to further drive a wedge between the popular duo.

If Hayes is growing frustrated with everybody, his friend included, a big heel turn could be on the horizon. If he turns on Trick, he could then potentially join The Judgment Day. While Melo has had issues with Finn Balor in the past, the stable could let bygones be bygones for their own greater good.

The Judgment Day had a major victory on NXT

As noted, Carmelo Hayes lost the NXT Championship at No Mercy. Ilja Dragunov ultimately proved to be the better man after the two stars put on a phenomenal contest. That wasn't the only title to change hands, however.

Trick Williams managed to defeat Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. Fans were so happy to see Trick finally get out of Carmelo's shadow, and win gold of his own. Unfortunately, that joy was short lived.

While Dirty Dom lost when battling Trick on his own, all of The Judgment Day, and even JD McDonagh, interfered in their rematch on WWE NXT this week. Trick had refused help from Carmelo, and he ultimately fell victim to the numbers game.

Now neither Trick nor Carmelo have championship gold. The issues between them could reach new heights, as both men are likely desperate to reach the top again. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day continues to dominate RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. Simply put, the fierce faction runs WWE.