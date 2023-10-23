The Judgment Day to refuse special request from 19-year veteran on WWE RAW? Analyzing potential scenario

The Judgment Day regained the tag team titles this past Monday on WWE RAW. Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso following an interference from Jimmy Uso to cap off the show’s main event.

Since both RAW and SmackDown have one set of tag team championships, Balor and Priest have to defend the titles on both shows. However, Nick Aldis’ reaction to Jey Uso’s arrival on the blue brand this past week showed he isn’t a fan of cross-brand appearances.

The 19-year veteran may want to split the tag team titles to prevent further chaos on his brand. However, that means The Judgment Day will have to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Championship – a request the faction will (most probably) decline.

Hypothetically, Adam Pearce’s opinion would factor into Balor and Priest’s decision against splitting the tag team championships because of how the RAW General Manager was treated by his SmackDown counterpart this past Friday.

Pearce can potentially stop the split from happening by ordering Judgment Day to defend their tag team titles on both shows, leaving Aldis with only two choices: create new tag titles for SmackDown or get Triple H involved in his business.

The Judgment Day to open WWE RAW? Find out

WWE announced that Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio will kick off RAW just a week after winning back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

“After Finn Bálor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso last week, The Judgment Day will kick off Monday Night Raw as they celebrate bringing the titles back into the fold,” per the official release.

Watch how Jimmy Uso's arrival turned the match in favor of Damian Priest and Finn Balor:

The Archer of Infamy will also square off against Jey Uso in one-on-one action on the show.

