The Judgment Day to ruin major WWE title match on Monday Night RAW due to one big reason? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day continues to struggle amid tension between its members, especially Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. As the faction has no clear path for WrestleMania 41, its members could make a move on Monday that could lead to a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

More specifically, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could interfere in the title match on RAW, where the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker will put his title on the line against Penta.

It will be the first title shot for the former AEW star, who could come up short if The Prince and Dirty Dom interfere and assault both Penta and The Dog. Breakker has been involved in a feud with The Judgment Day members, and Penta came to his aid last week, helping him survive an assault by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

As the four stars have unfinished business, interference in the title match on RAW will add a new chapter to their feud and a potential title match at WrestleMania 41, where Bron Breakker could defend his title in a multi-man match against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Judgment Day member not in favor of new additions

There has been a debate lately between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio about The Judgment Day adding new members to the faction. Dirty Dom favors it, but The Prince has turned down that possibility.

Likewise, JD McDonagh, who is currently out with an injury, spoke with Chris Van Vliet and admitted that he wouldn't be too excited about the faction bringing in new members.

"People start talking about getting new members in. You want heat with me? It took me, I think, six months to get into The Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?....I don’t think so. I don’t think we need them. When I get back and we’re back to full strength, let’s see where the land lays," JD McDonagh said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

As he is recovering well from his injury, JD McDonagh's comeback could be what the faction needs to get back on track on RAW.

