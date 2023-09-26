The Judgment Day's end nearing soon? Current champion may be the catalyst

The Judgment Day has been trying to expand and recently approached Jey Uso. However, on last week’s episode of WWE RAW, Jey declined their offer by superkicking Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

It so happens that Rhea Ripley wasn’t present at last week’s show. However, it seems that she might be the only one who can convince Main Event Jey Uso to join them. When Finn Balor revealed to him that Mami was a fan, the Samoan star’s face lit up. Even Cody Rhodes claimed something similar on RAW when he told Dominik Mysterio that the current Women’s World Champion had her eyes set on Jey.

Considering that everyone is putting the idea of Ripley having her eyes on Uso out in the open, it can become the reason why Dominik Mysterio snaps. Undoubtedly, he’s quite possessive of Mami and isn’t impressed with this narrative at all.

If Dominik Mysterio approaches Finn Balor to confront him about what he said to Jey Uso, The Prince may not take it too kindly. An altercation between Balor and ‘Dirty’ Dom can lead to a fallout in The Judgment Day, kickstarting the group's demise.

Rhea Ripley gives her opinion about Jey Uso in The Judgment Day

The former Bloodline member is constantly watching his back on Monday Night RAW. He isn’t exactly a man with fans in the locker room due to his previous actions.

While joining a faction will be good for him, Main Event Jey Uso needs to ensure that he’s picking the right people, especially those who will stand by him in the long run.

During a fan interaction conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator revealed how she feels about Main Event Jey Uso in her faction.

"We are working on it. We are open to people if they prove themselves. And Jey Uso has definitely proved that he's a team player, and I think he would be a great addition to The Judgment Day if he wants to. If he doesn't, we'll just have to go through him."

Lately, Jey Uso has taken to social media to post Instagram stories targeting Rhea Ripley, but in a “friendly” way!