The Judgment Day's title reign to be in jeopardy on SmackDown? Analyzing sinister plan that could be in the works

The Judgment Day will appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, which serves as the go-home edition for this year's Fastlane Premium Live Event. The company has advertised that the RAW faction will meet their opponents for Fastlane 2023 on the blue brand.

For those unaware, Damian Priest and Finn Bálor are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the PLE on Saturday.

Looking forward, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could be the next tag team to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Over the past few weeks, Theory and Waller have been working well together on Friday Nights.

Theory and Waller have even been involved in segments with the likes of The Rock and John Cena in recent weeks. The booking choices by the Stamford-based promotion indicate the company's faith in the two young heels.

We'll almost certainly see Waller and Theory in the title picture in the future. A match against The Judgment Day will be interesting to see, as the villainous faction is currently dominating on Monday Night RAW.

Are The Judgment Day losing the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023?

Many believe that the villainous faction may lose their tag team titles at Fastlane 2023 at the hands of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The potential reason behind this could be Rhea Ripley's frustration over the state of the faction, which was clearly shown when Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship.

If Balor and Priest lose their titles at the Premium Live Event, it might signal the beginning of the end for the RAW faction in the company. With the sports entertainment giant booking The American Nightmare and the former Right-Hand man strongly, it certainly increases their chances of becoming the next champions.

There is no confirmation or concrete report regarding this, but It would be interesting to see whether The Judgment Day will be able to successfully defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles and how the outcome of this title match will affect the future of the villainous faction on the red brand.

