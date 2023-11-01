The Miz to find unlikely ally in 33-year-old heel star? Analyzing the possibility

On a recent edition of WWE RAW, the company seemed to be sowing the seeds for an upcoming face turn for The Miz in the Stamford-based promotion. For those unaware, during the recent episode of the red brand, the former WWE Champion was involved in a heated segment with Imperium, where he was humiliated by the villainous faction.

This led to the A-Lister retaliating by attacking all three members of the Imperium: Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The segment also hinted at a potential ally for The Miz in the near future, possibly with Imperium's own member, Giovanni Vinci.

The possibility arises from the tension between Giovanni and Kaiser during the Miz TV segment. Vinci was seen speaking on the mic, responding to the A-lister's taunts about being a sidekick to both Kaiser and Gunther.

However, Kaiser rudely interrupted Giovanni, asserting that he would only speak when either The Ring General or Kaiser allowed him to do so. Additionally, in the past, the Intercontinental Champion had displayed frustration towards Vinci, teasing him for his expulsion from the faction.

If this situation unfolds as speculated, the 33-year-old member of the villainous faction might either be kicked out or choose to part ways from Imperium. This could potentially lead to Vinci aiding The Miz in his upcoming feud against Gunther and Imperium on Monday Night RAW.

It will indeed be intriguing to see how things will progress in the coming weeks, especially with the A-lister seemingly poised to engage in a feud against Gunther and Imperium.

When The Miz last won a championship in WWE

In February 2021, the A-lister secured his latest championship in the Stamford-based promotion by defeating Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2021.

At that time, the RAW star held the Mr. Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed it in against the Scottish Warrior with the assistance of Bobby Lashley, resulting in Miz claiming his second World Championship in the company.

However, his reign was short-lived, as he lost the title eight days later to Bobby Lashley on an episode of WWE RAW.

In addition to this, the 43-year-old star boasts an impressive record, having held the Intercontinental Championship eight times, as well as being a two-time United States Champion and a multiple-time tag team champion.

It will indeed be captivating to observe whether the A-lister can achieve the seemingly impossible task of defeating Gunther and clinching the Intercontinental Championship for a ninth time in the Stamford-based Promotion.

