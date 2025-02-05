  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • The New Day to form unlikely alliance with former WWE champion following Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

The New Day to form unlikely alliance with former WWE champion following Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Feb 05, 2025 14:41 GMT
The New Day removed Big E in December 2024. [Image Source: WWE.com]
The New Day is one of the most hated tag teams in WWE today. [Image credits: WE.com]

The New Day secured a victory against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee on the February 3rd, 2025 edition of Monday Night RAW. However, the victory arrived after Logan Paul pulled the WWE Hall of Famer out of the ring and had him drop on the ringside floor.

With The Maverick extending a lending hand to The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might return the favor next week on RAW. The former United States Champion is taking on The Master of 619 in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Once the duo helps Logan Paul win against the Hall of Famer, The Maverick might appreciate the support, and the three could decide to form an alliance. The new-found partnership helps Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods get more heat and strengthen themselves against LWO amid their ongoing feud.

also-read-trending Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Another Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match was announced on WWE RAW

The WWE Superstars who couldn't win the Royal Rumble have another chance at securing a spot for WrestleMania 41 in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

So far, only two superstars have been confirmed for the match. CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn on the latest episode of WWE RAW in the first qualifier. On the other hand, John Cena announced his entry to the men's match, and Triple H acknowledged that he had earned a spot without having to go through a qualifier.

Apart from Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul, another match that was announced features Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. The duo have a long-standing rivalry and the creative team is leaning into the long-term storytelling with this match.

Apart from the men's match, Liv Morgan has been confirmed for the Women's Chamber after she won via DQ against IYO SKY. Next, Bayley will face Lyra Valkyria in a qualifying match on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी