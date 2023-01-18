"The real her is not coming through" - 61-year-old veteran explains why he hates Bianca Belair's promos (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair is currently feuding with Alexa Bliss. On the latest edition of RAW, things got a lot more intense as the champion returned to the show to address Bliss.

The RAW Women's Champion challenged Bliss to a title defense at the Royal Rumble that was accepted. It eventually led to a brawl between the two. The EST of WWE almost got the better of Alexa before Uncle Howdy came to Bliss' save.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that he wasn't a fan of Belair's promos. He also explained his reason for the hate.

The former WWE head writer said Belair isn't able to showcase her true self and is simply sticking to playing a character on television. He further used Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock as examples.

"I just think that the promos are so stereotypical and I hate it. I hate it because I'm seeing a character and the real her is not coming through. You know, Steve Austin was a character but you knew there was a little Steve Austin in him. You know, there was a little Rock in there. I'm seeing this facade and this show but I'm not seeing who's really in there," said Vince Russo. [59:02 – 59:56]

Vince Russo thinks WWE isn't helping Bianca Belair by involving Bray Wyatt in Alexa Bliss' storyline

Speaking on the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why involving Bray Wyatt in Alexa Bliss' storyline was a mistake.

According to Russo, he thinks it makes Bianca Belair look weak as the current RAW Women's Champion. He said:

"You gotta be very very careful, look at you're doing here, okay? I don't watch SmackDown, I don't think of Bray Wyatt as a babyface or a heel, he is Bray Wyatt. People love Bray Wyatt, universally they love Bray Wyatt. Okay, now you're connecting Alexa Bliss to a storyline Bray Wyatt is part of. So, if Bray Wyatt is beloved and a fan favorite, now you're tying Alexa to that story, which you shouldn't do if you want to keep the champion strong. That's really what's going on."

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair will collide in a highly awaited title rematch at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

