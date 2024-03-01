The Rock to add former world champion to The Bloodline due to their close real-life relationship? Massive hint explored

The Bloodline is at its strongest right now, thanks to The Rock joining the faction. This came about after Cody Rhodes stood up for himself and took back his WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns.

Since then, the self-proclaimed People's Champion has heeled it up and looks to go full throttle into making this one of the greatest runs of his WWE career. Rocky is having a lot of fun. However, could he be looking to add more names to The Bloodline?

Technically, everyone on the Samoan royal family tree is eligible to join the group. This includes Nia Jax, who is on The Rock's side of the Anoa'i-Maivia dynasty. She is pretty close to Dwayne Johnson's family, particularly his mother, Ata.

The former RAW Women's Champion has left a pretty big clue that she might be Bloodline-bound. Following this week's episode of the red brand, a fan theory popped up on Twitter that suggested The Great One sent Jax to go after Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch.

She reposted the tweet, fueling speculation over her potential involvement with The Rock, who may want to win the psychological battle over Rhodes and Rollins.

If Nia Jax does join The Bloodline, WWE may have to work to find a role for her. One option is a dominant tag team with Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso. The two can become Women's Tag Team Champions after Asuka and Kairi Sane are ready to drop the titles.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes will both be on the next three episodes of WWE SmackDown

Speaking of WrestleMania, we may learn a great deal about the main event angle very soon. Cody Rhodes and The Rock will likely come face to face on tonight's episode of SmackDown, potentially setting up a big main event for Night One of WWE's biggest annual event.

The Brahma Bull may team with Roman Reigns against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40. The following night will see The Visionary defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, while Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.

Will The Rock get involved in the main event of WrestleMania 40 between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

