The Rock to appear at WWE Crown Jewel and issue WrestleMania challenge? Checking the possibility

The Rock is not advertised for WWE Crown Jewel, but that doesn’t mean he cannot make a surprise appearance at the Premium Live Event this Saturday. Let’s analyze the possibility of The Great One showing up in Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The former WWE Champion made a surprise appearance at the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown – hours after he teased the possibility of facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Ideally, WWE would build the showdown over the course of several months, and Crown Jewel seems like a solid PLE to set things in motion for Rock versus Reigns.

WWE has nixed plans for pre or post-Crown Jewel press conferences, according to BWE, who said the “location is not ready to host conferences.”

It is possible that the company could’ve planned a big angle to go down in the main event of the show and keep the fans on the edge of their seats till RAW or SmackDown next week to get maximum social media engagement.

The Rock versus Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest WrestleMania match since Rock vs. John Cena from a decade ago. The People’s Champion told Pat McAfee he’s ready to square off against his cousin if they can get the right storyline and momentum.

The Rock to cost Roman Reigns his match at WWE Crown Jewel? Looking at the chances

The Rock famously helped Roman Reigns win the 2015 Royal Rumble match. The Big Dog would go on to main event WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but would fall short of winning the title because of Seth Rollins.

Ideally, WWE would have The Great One appear in a post-match angle with Roman Reigns to set up a match at The Show of Shows instead of having him cost the Tribal Chief his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight because that would taint The Megastar’s crowning moment.

Fans will have to wait till November 4 to know the outcome of the main event.

