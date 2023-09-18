The Rock to break The Bloodline by renewing old alliance after 12 years? Exploring the possibility

The Rock returned to WWE during the latest episode of SmackDown amidst a raucous ovation from the fans in attendance. He also had a backstage segment with a certain 16-time world champion, the one and only John Cena.

The Cenation Leader tried to stare down The People’s Champ. The Rock called his bluff and revealed that John Cena wants to break into a smile. The two stars then hugged it out in a wholesome moment that went viral online.

Considering the history between the two megastars following their unforgettable bouts at WrestleMania 28 and 29, it will not be surprising if they team up to take down Roman Reigns and The Bloddline. The veterans could have one last run where they try and dismantle the heel stable, establishing order once again on the WWE roster.

The last time the duo teamed up was back at Survivor Series 2011 to take on R-Truth and The Miz in a winning effort. Both stars are back in WWE together after a significant amount of time and possibly ready for a takeover.

John Cena and The Rock have enough reason to try and disintegrate The Bloodline. While the former was cheated out of a win by Roman Reigns for the world title, the latter has seen his family divided thanks to the tyrannical nature of Reigns. The two legends could ensure that the status quo in WWE is restored and The Bloodline is defeated.

The Rock and John Cena share massive history

The Brahma Bull and The Cenation Leader were marketed for a once-in-a-lifetime match at WrestleMania 28. It was a massive event for the WWE Universe, considering the two top names in WWE’s history were battling for the title.

However, The Rock secured the victory in that match, opening the gates for another massive match at the next WrestleMania. The idea was that The Rock would pass the torch to John Cena with a loss.

At WrestleMania 29, the two megastars battled once again with the WWE Championship on the line. After battling for over 20 minutes, Cena defeated The Brahma Bull, as the two legends exited the arena with their hands raised in the air.

