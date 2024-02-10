The Rock to cause massive WWE title change before WrestleMania 40? Exploring possible twist

The Rock created a prominent buzz after turning heel at the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. He could continue to unleash his villainous side by causing a shocking title change at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Last Thursday, WWE hosted the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event where The Rock unexpectedly turned heel and referred to a portion of Cody Rhodes' fans as the "Cody Crybabies." Moreover, he slapped the prominent babyface and engaged in an altercation with Triple H and Seth Rollins, solidifying his heel turn. To cement his Bloodline's dominance further, he might cause a significant title change soon.

While there is no announcement of The Great One's appearance at the upcoming premium live event in Australia, the company may keep it as a surprise. One match announced for the event is Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship defense against Nia Jax, where The People's Champion might interfere and cause the title to change hands.

For those unaware, Nia Jax is Dwayne Johnson's second cousin once removed. Considering how the Hollywood star joined forces with Roman Reigns during the press event, he may plan to dominate the promotion's landscape with the stronger-than-ever version of The Bloodline. One eminent step to achieve that will be to ensure his cousin Nia Jax becomes the new Women's World Champion at Elimination Chamber.

The scenario could gather nuclear heat for The Bloodline leading to The Show of Shows. Fans may also see Rhea Ripley's babyface turn during the process, but as of now, this is all just speculation, and nothing is confirmed.

What could The Rock do leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40?

After Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes became official for The Grandest Stage of Them All, fans now wonder what The Rock will do at the event. We have some interesting speculations.

The Great One could abuse his power as a TKO board member to fire Cody Rhodes. The story could then lead to Triple H interfering and ensuring Rhodes is brought back to the company, and goes on to headline WWE WrestleMania 40 to complete his story.

Considering The Rock had a verbal and physical altercation with Seth Rollins, fans may also see the two sides battle it out on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He could use his authority to insert himself into the Elimination Chamber match and win to challenge The Visionary at WWE WrestleMania 40.

What do you think The Brahma Bull will do at this year's Showcase of The Immortals? Let us know in the comments section.