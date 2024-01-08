The Rock to feud with 37-year-old WWE star after Roman Reigns? Comments analyzed

The Rock made a surprising return to the first episode of WWE RAW this year, and he put Roman Reigns on notice. While the long-awaited dream match has been teased, it was at the expense of Jinder Mahal. Unsurprisingly, the The Modern Day Maharaja wouldn't let that slide.

At WWE RAW Day 1, Jinder Mahal seemingly came out as Triple H's surprise former champion. The superstar began to criticize the fans and the United States of America. However, he couldn't continue his monologue as The Rock returned, and after some verbal exchanges, the duo got physical. The Great One ended the segment by calling out Roman Reigns, but he may have also gained another enemy by his actions against The Modern Day Maharaja.

While on Sony Sports Network's WWE Super Dhamaal, Jinder Mahal recalled his RAW meeting with The Rock. He stated that he was a fan of The Great One growing up, and it was a moment that he wouldn't forget. Jinder noted that the crowd was deafening and praised the Hollywood actor. However, the former champion said that it was unfortunate he was at the receiving end of a People's Elbow. Despite this, he promised it would be different the next time they met.

"In the past few years, he's only been back a handful of times. And that wasn't a moment that I thought that I would ever have in my career, getting to go one-on-one with The Great One on the microphone on Monday Night RAW, let alone Day 1 for 15 to 20 minutes, it was awesome but unfortunately I was on the receiving of the People's Elbow. I was really hoping to hit him with the Khallas, but nonetheless, I look forward to being there again, in the ring with The Rock, and next time it will be different. "

While Jinder may have the will and determination to face The Brahma Bull, a singles match between them might not happen. Given his inactivity in the ring and age, The Great One's possible match with Roman would be his final one before officially retiring.

How did Roman Reigns react to The Rock calling him out?

Dwayne squaring off with Jinder at RAW Day 1

Many fans had mixed reactions after Dwayne Johnson expressed his desire to sit at The Head of the Table, a place usually reserved for Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief seems unbothered.

On X, the Undisputed Champion simply posted a laughing emoji after his cousin's promo. When asked about it on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns also just laughed.

When could The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happen?

While many could think that Roman vs. Dwayne might take place at WrestleMania 40, that may not be the case. Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it might occur at the Elimination Chamber event next month in Australia or even in the next Saudi Arabia event.

It would be interesting to see who will face Dwayne Johnson if he performs inside WWE's ring again this year.

