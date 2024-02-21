The Rock to headline WrestleMania Night One against WWE legend he hasn't faced in 21 years? Exploring potential surprise

The Rock's blockbuster return has changed the landscape of WWE WrestleMania 40 especially after him turning heel after decades and taking shots at Triple H and Cody Rhodes.

The buzz about WrestleMania 40 is at an all-time high after The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event and later joined The Bloodline. Fans are wondering who The Brahma Bull would face at The Grandest Stage of Them All, with names like Seth Rollins and Triple H surfacing. Could a tenured legend return after years to headline the Stamford-based company's biggest show this year?

The name in question is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was an arch-rival of The Great One in the past. The two stars have headlined multiple WrestleManias in the past, but a probable match between the two after 21 years would be an absolute spectacle for fans.

With Triple H retired and Seth Rollins facing the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, The People's Champion may have to find a new opponent to possibly headline the Night One of WrestleMania 40. Considering The Visionary will seemingly be occupied with facing the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Austin could return as Cody's shield against The Bloodline and face his former rival for one last time.

While it will be intriguing to see how The Texas Rattlesnake gets involved in Cody's story, this scenario is mere speculation for now. The Stamford-based company may not want to book two extreme part-time superstars in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 40, making the battle somewhat unlikely.

What are the other ways The Rock could headline Night One of WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

One potential match that WWE teased at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event was a tag team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

There is also a chance of The Great One using his power as a TKO Group Holdings board member and inserting himself into the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He could then win the battle to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Another possibility is of The Rock facing Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull could potentially add speculation that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will only happen if The American Nightmare defeats him in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 40.

