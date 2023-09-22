The Rock to lead mega faction against SmackDown stars in blockbuster Fastlane match? Analyzing impact of crucial decision

The Rock may not be advertised for Fastlane, but that doesn’t mean he cannot show up unannounced like he did on SmackDown last week. Could The Great One appear on WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event for a blockbuster match against stars from the blue brand? Let’s discuss the possibility.

Having The Rock reunite with John Cena for another tag team match would be a dream come true for many WWE fans. Add LA Knight to the mix, and you may have one of the hottest trios in the history of professional wrestling. Their opponents could be Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller.

The match may look great on paper, but it’s unlikely to happen at Fastlane or any Premium Live Event – at least in the near future. Rock’s latest SmackDown appearance was probably one-off, and a superstar of his status is usually expected to work either RAW, SmackDown, or one of the big four shows.

On the other hand, John Cena is reportedly set to work WWE Fastlane 2023. The Cenation leader could main event the show with AJ Styles against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The match was teased on the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

The Rock & John Cena reunited on SmackDown

Rocky returned to SmackDown last Friday to a massive pop from the crowd. Backstage footage showing the Great One moments before he walked through the curtain went viral on the internet minutes after the unannounced appearance.

The People’s Champion also reunited with John Cena during a backstage segment. The Rock told him that he could see his smile. The Cenation leader nodded and welcomed him “home” with a hug.

The duo had previously shared the ring at WrestleMania 32. John Cena will be on SmackDown this Friday as well.

