The Rock mocked for donating to the SAG Relief Fund: Why is 33-year-old WWE star targeting him?

The Rock has returned to the radar of WWE fans after his continuous clash with Grayson Waller on social media. Although it has been weeks since their initial interactions, the current superstar is ensuring the feud between them won't die anytime soon.

On a recent appearance with Ariel Helwani at The MMA Hour, Grayson Waller claimed he is the "rehabilitation center" of WWE legends. The SmackDown star said he insulted The Rock since the latter "needs some work" regarding his in-ring skills. The Australian star then mentioned how the actor has more time to return to WWE due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and is only making excuses if he doesn't show.

In the interview, the 33-year-old also mentioned that Johnson is more bothered about him than Ava's (Rock's daughter) participation in a cult in NXT (Schism) and the turmoil in The Bloodline.

Although the Hollywood actor is "unemployed" due to the writers and actors strike, he still extensively donated to the organization's relief fund. It was said that the number is around seven figures.

How did The Rock and Grayson Waller begin their feud?

Grayson Waller is no stranger to WWE legends

SmackDown held a show at the legendary Madison Square Garden earlier this month. One of the stars present for that episode was Grayson, who poked fun at the wrestling legend on social media.

The Australian star insulted The Rock's attire when he debuted at The Garden. Grayson claimed his debut was better and called Johnson's iconic Purple tassels "cringe."

The Black Adam actor did not let this slide and had his share of insults toward the SmackDown star, and Waller only replied that WWE legends truly did hate him. He then continued to mention their feud on weekly shows, opening up a possible face-off in the future.

The Rock may not be the only WWE legend Grayson Waller should expect soon

The SmackDown star has recently faced the likes of Edge and John Cena, seemingly building himself to be the next Legend Killer like Randy Orton. Waller doesn't have a match at WWE SummerSlam but may still appear for the event.

In the same interview, Grayson Waller teased that multiple legends could be in the arena for The Biggest Party of the Summer. He teased that the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker could have the same presentation as John Cena had at Money in the Bank.

There have been so many exciting moments during SummerSlam. Grayson Waller and The Rock may contribute to it soon. It remains to be seen when and where the duo will face.

