The Rock needs to make Cody Rhodes regret his promo on WWE RAW: What can he say to do that?

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW witnessed Cody Rhodes firing back at The Rock by delivering a ruthless promo. The promo from The American Nightmare received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. However, many fans believed that this was the best possible way for Rhodes to make a comeback after The Brahma Bull's concert segment during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Subsequently, the Stamford-based promotion has also announced that The People's Champion will be making an appearance on the April 1, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn, New York. With the Hollywood megastar soon making his return to television, The Rock might make Cody Rhodes regret his promo on RAW by bringing up Brandi Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, in this verbal fight.

The Bloodline member has already targeted Cody Rhodes' mother in his concert segment by making a disturbing promise to her. However, upon his next television appearance, The Rock might target the wife of The American Nightmare to make this heated rivalry more personal.

The reason behind the direct inclusion of Dustin Rhodes is the latest comments from Cody's brother regarding The Great One. It will be engaging to see what will happen when The Brahma Bull makes his appearance on RAW and how he will retaliate verbally against The American Nightmare.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer thinks that Cody Rhodes will suffer a double loss at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is set to pull off double duty at WrestleMania 40 as the two-time Royal Rumble winner will first align with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a blockbuster tag team match on Night One. Later, Rhodes will clash against The Tribal Chief on Night Two with the intent of finishing his story.

With fans rooting for The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer seems to be holding a very different opinion. During his latest appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Dreamer stated that he believes Cody will suffer a double loss at WrestleMania 40, and his story will not be finished after Night Two of The Show of Shows. The veteran stated:

"I still... do not feel that the story would be finished after Night 2. I think there's gonna be a big L [on] the Night 1 and a double L [on] Night 2. Two Ls. And then all of the Cody Crybabies [will say], 'What happens to the story now?' 'My story cannot continue cause I didn't have my instant gratification now.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Fans won't have to wait much longer to find out whether Cody will finish the story as WWE is on the verge of hosting possibly the biggest edition of WrestleMania ever.

