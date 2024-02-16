The Rock to order former champion to take out Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

The Rock is a man of extremely influential power in the sports entertainment industry. With that being said, his influence does not only make its way through the WWE Universe but can take over The Bloodline as well.

The Brahma Bull has currently aligned himself with Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline has waged war against Cody Rhodes. The Great One and The Tribal Chief will be present on SmackDown tonight, and it smells like The Rock is cooking trouble for The American Nightmare.

If Cody Rhodes makes his way to SmackDown tonight, he should definitely keep looking over his shoulders. The Great One was not happy with Rhodes talking about the Samoan family and might use his influence to convince Solo Sikoa to do his dirty work and ambush The American Nightmare backstage.

In terms of kayfabe, this will solidify the angle of The Rock taking matters into his own hands to protect his family’s legacy and embracing his heel turn on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Moreover, it would add fuel to the first feud between Rhodes and The People's Champion.

In terms of creative direction, a backstage ambush can help with pushing The Brahma Bull and The American Nightmare's confrontation for the next few weeks, allowing to build the storyline using fiery segments and promos by all the superstars involved in the saga.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had strong words for The Rock

Seth Rollins has offered to help Cody Rhodes in the latter's battle against The Bloodline, especially The Rock. Prior to the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Visionary had a message for The Brahma Bull. While speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the current World Heavyweight Champion delivered a warning to The Great One:

“He can show up and do his thing, I just want him to know this is my place now, I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. It’s my time, my WrestleMania, my show. So please, come do your thing, raise your eyebrow, say your little words, and run on back and do your things, make your movies, make your money. Just know whose house it is.”

As of now, WWE has confirmed Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40, and the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match will face Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows this year.

Are you excited about WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

