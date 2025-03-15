The Rock to recruit 11-time WWE champion to his & John Cena's faction after WrestleMania? Potential hint explored

The Rock and John Cena stunned the WWE Universe when they joined forces at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This came to fruition after The Final Boss expressed his desire to have a corporate champion, who would work for him. For this very purpose, he could form a new faction very soon and an 11-time WWE champion could join the group.

Jey Uso could be the third member of Cena and Rock's potential faction. What caused this wild speculation is the former Intercontinental Champion's recent social media activity. He posted an image from watching Moana 2 on his Instagram story with, "YEET," as the caption. Well, this movie is associated with none other than Dwayne Johnson as The Rock reprised his role as "Maui" in the film.

[Image credit: Screenshot of Jey Uso's Instagram Story]

That was not the only thing that caused the speculation. Jey Uso recently talked about The Great One. In an interview with Daily Mail, the former 10-time Tag Team Champion stated that he would like to have a promo battle with the Hollywood star. Regardless of what he said, the fact that Jey's recent activities have been revolving around The Rock raises eyebrows, and why would it not?

It could be a potential hint that he could end up joining John Cena and The Final Boss in their potential corporate faction. In a shocking turn of events, The Rock can help The YEET Master dethrone Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship. There is no doubt that Jey Uso has been looking quite the underdog heading into his WrestleMania 41 match.

However, if The Final Boss lends a helping hand, things could become easy for him and as a result, he could join forces with the 52-year-old.

The Rock to have both WWE champions alongside him after WrestleMania 41?

If anyone is heading into a treacherous path at WrestleMania 41, it is Cody Rhodes. He is set to face a more vicious and determined version of John Cena at The Show of Shows. The Final Boss would likely make sure that The American Nightmare does not walk out of Las Vegas as champion.

There is a good possibility that The Cenation Leader could win the Undisputed WWE Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. However, having the coveted title by his side may not satiate The Final Boss' hunger. He could pull off a massive swerve and also bring the World Heavyweight Championship to his potential faction.

As discussed above, Jey Uso could shockingly turn heel and dethrone Gunther at The Show of Shows with the help of The Great One. As a result, The Rock can have both the WWE World Titles by his side after WrestleMania 41 in what could be a massive shocker for the fans.

Jey could be standing on his left holding the World Heavyweight Title while Cena could stand on his right holding the Undisputed WWE championship. The Rock could have all the gold in his potential faction after WrestleMania. That would be a sight to see if it does happen.

