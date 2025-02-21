The Rock to replace former WWE World Champion and insert himself in Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 may have taken a dramatic turn. In major breaking news, The Rock announced that he will appear on Friday Night SmackDown later tonight.

Ad

It isn't quite clear what The Rock intends to do on the blue brand, but some believe it could have WrestleMania implications. A surprising move could involve The Final Boss shockingly removing a WWE star from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and taking his place instead. That star could be Damian Priest.

The Final Boss has made it clear that he wants Cody Rhodes and the world title. The RAW after WrestleMania saw The Rock make a promise to return and take the belt from The American Nightmare. This could be the first step in doing exactly that.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Damian, the former World Champion is the right man to be taken out of the bout. He is the only one fans know won't be facing Cody at WrestleMania. If the audience isn't buying it, there's no reason for him to be in the match.

Moreover, the decision could gain The Archer of Infamy some babyface sympathy. If fans feel bad about The Rock taking his spot, it may lead to even more audience support for the former World Heavyweight Champion going forward. Meanwhile, The Rock might then win the Elimination Chamber Match.

Ad

Damian Priest could then be out of luck at WWE WrestleMania

If Damian Priest is taken out of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, it could mean bad news for The Archer of Infamy. It could be argued that a good showing in the bout or even a surprising victory was his final opportunity to reach WrestleMania.

The reason for this comes down to rumors regarding plans for the big show. If reports are to be believed, Triple H and WWE intended for Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest to clash at The Show of Shows, and Drew was not pleased about it.

Ad

Reports later came out stating the proposed match may no longer be happening. This means Drew is doing something else at WrestleMania, at least potentially, and Damian seemingly has nothing planned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Damian Priest can't wrestle Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows, he can't challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and he's not in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to set up a bout, he could be out of luck.

Damian might end up having to miss WrestleMania altogether. This would be a major blow, but it could happen if The Rock takes his spot for Elimination Chamber Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE