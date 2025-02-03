The Rock to return and do the unthinkable with Jey Uso? Exploring potential swerve 

The Rock was highly anticipated to return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, The Final Boss was nowhere to be seen as fans hoped The Brahma Bull would mark his entry at No. 30, win his second Rumble bout, and go on to headline WrestleMania 41. But all that remains a distant dream now.

Since The Rock is a member of the Board of Directors of the TKO Group Holdings, he might make an unannounced appearance anytime he wants to, just like he did multiple times last year. It is possible that the next time The Great One shows up, he might settle his scores with the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

However, in the meantime, The Final Boss may ask 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso to go after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship and dethrone him at WrestleMania 41, something that he might not be able to do due to his Hollywood schedule.

Trending

While Jey Uso has shown interest in challenging World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41, no official has been made yet by the former Intercontinental Champion. So, The Rock might return and order Jey to challenge Rhodes.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Last year, following WrestleMania 40, The People's Champion told Cody Rhodes that he would go after his title once he returned. However, he turned the tables on RAW's debut episode on Netflix this year when he delivered a babyface promo praising The American Nightmare. It's still unclear whether the Attitude Era legend is still after Cody or not.

Cody Rhodes says The Rock sees something special in him

The American Nightmare and The People's Champion might be enemies on TV, but in real life, they have mutual respect for each other. It became apparent when The Great One praised the Undisputed WWE Champion for carrying the company on his shoulders since winning the title at WrestleMania XL.

During a recent interview with Theonemona, Cody Rhodes opened up on his equation with The Rock.

"I tell people always when it comes to The Rock and The Final Boss, I think personally that I feel he either sees something special in me and as the head of the board and as him and Nick Khan and Triple H leading us into this next generation, he sees something and wants to push me to go for it," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T: Fightful]

Rhodes added that he doesn't know where they stand at present, but The Final Boss has been very helpful to him as champion.

It remains to be seen if the legend will appear on RAW in the coming weeks and if he will push Jey to challenge Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback