The Rock and Roman Reigns to debut their tag team finisher on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the chances

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to share the ring tonight on WWE SmackDown for the first time since their appearance on the February 16, 2024, episode. While it's expected that they might only cut a promo for their rivals, certain interruptions could see the duo tease what WrestleMania could look like.

Last month, The Bloodline got their biggest acquisition as they welcomed The Rock into the group. After putting Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on notice on social media, they could have a chance to meet face-to-face tonight on WWE SmackDown. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns could even show what they have been preparing.

If The Great One and The Tribal Chief need to defend themselves against their rivals, they could debut a possible tag team move they are working on, a combination of The People's Elbow and Spear. While this possibility is exciting, there are still some chances it won't happen.

It's unlikely that the Stamford-based promotion would promote Cody as somebody who would be beaten by The Bloodline ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania unless they want fans to pity the challenger. Still, it won't be a good look for his character.

Instead, it's possible that they would have a heated confrontation, which could lead to some physicality. However, it won't continue with Johnson and Reigns being able to connect with their finishers.

What could The Rock do at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Cody Rhodes now has The Rock to worry about aside from Roman Reigns

The Head of The Table already has a sure spot in one of the main events of WrestleMania 40, but the former's cousin doesn't. It was initially planned that Reigns would face his cousin at the event, until Cody named Roman the person he wants to face. However, it seems like Johnson won't completely miss out on the event.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes The Rock and Roman will team up against Cody and Seth on the first night of The Grandest Stage of Them All due to the WrestleMania 40 commercial, which saw the four men facing off.

What did Roman Reigns say before tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, Roman Reigns reminded fans not to miss out on the episode as The Bloodline will return. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was even featured in a graphic with the group that read, "Greatness is Coming."

It will be interesting to see what The Bloodline has in store for fans tonight on WWE SmackDown.

