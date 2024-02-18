The Rock & Roman Reigns planning a Bloodline surprise for Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber? Chances analyzed

During the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns made an earth-shattering declaration by revealing The Rock as the newest member of The Bloodline. The People's Champion also mocked Cody Rhodes and his fans by mentioning them as 'Cody Crybabies.'

Meanwhile, WWE is just a few days away from its next premium live event, Elimination Chamber 2024, where Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are scheduled to make their presence. For those unaware, the Stamford-based promotion has already announced that The Visionary and The American Nightmare will be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect in a special segment at the Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The participation of Rollins and Rhodes in the premium live event in Perth, Australia, generated huge buzz among fans as many people have a strong belief that Roman Reigns and The Rock might make their unannounced appearance to crash this segment. Moreover, to further ignite the excitement for Reigns vs. Rhodes for WrestleMania 40, the Stamford-based company might pull off this surprise during The Grayson Waller Effect segment.

However, despite the likeliness of this potential scenario, the recent video of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman has seemingly confirmed that The Tribal Chief won't be making his appearance at the Elimination Chamber: Perth. The video was uploaded on Reigns' official X/Twitter account, where the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is seen asking for the location of the Elimination Chamber 2024.

Expand Tweet

In response, The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel disclosed Perth, Australia, as the location. When Roman asked about whether he had to go to the event or not, the Wiseman confirmed that he had handled everything and that The Bloodline's leader did not have to go to Australia for the show.

This seemingly confirms that Roman Reigns will not be making any sort of participation in the premium live event. However, the status of The Rock is still unclear. So, it will be interesting to witness whether The People's Champion will make his presence felt at the Elimination Chamber: Perth.

WWE fans compared Roman Reigns and The Rock's segment with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

During a recent episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were engaged in an interesting segment where The Visionary backed The American Nightmare in his journey to finish the story. The segment received a positive response from fans.

However, after The Rock and Roman Reigns' segment on the latest episode of SmackDown, some fans started comparing both segments. A fan revealed that the segment of The Bloodline had reached around 2.1 million views on WWE's official YouTube channel in just 17 hours.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the segment of Rollins and Rhodes has only reached 2.3 million views after the time span of almost four days. Overall, the storyline of the Samoan faction seems to be engaging primarily after the inclusion of Cody and Seth.

Are you excited about The Rock's alliance with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!