The Rock's 9-year secret plan to dethrone Roman Reigns to be revealed at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Shocking Bloodline twist explored

Roman Reigns will be going up against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2024. The Fatal 4-Way was booked by Nick Aldis after The Bloodline interfered in the triple threat match that would have decided the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Apart from Knight, Styles, and Orton, The Tribal Chief was called out by The Rock as well. The Great One returned to the squared circle on Day 1, and called out ‘The Head of the Table’. Ever since that, speculations have been going around about whether The Rock or Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

It so happens that if The Rock is to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, Reigns needs to retain the title at Royal Rumble 2024. This is where The Brahma Bull can show up to help Reigns secure the victory, just the way he helped Reigns at Royal Rumble 2015 against Kane and The Big Show. However, the event itself can serve as the seed for their WrestleMania 40 match.

After helping Reigns win, The Brahma Bull can let The Tribal Chief believe that The Rock no longer wants to dethrone The Head of the Table before turning on him! This can come as an absolute shock to Roman Reigns, with The Rock revealing that he helped him retain so that Reigns can be dethroned at The Show of Shows.

Furthermore, if The Rock helps Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024, it’ll add quite the hype to their feud. Now, the chances of this happening is bleak, but if it does, it’s a master plan!

Wrestling veteran gives his opinion about The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

Fans are quite excited about the possibility of the two titans going up against one another. However, it’s a given that that Rock will not back to WWE full-time, so it will be a one-off match.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan gave his opinion about when WWE should book The Tribal Chief vs. The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 40.

"As long as it's night one [The Rock vs Roman Reigns] and Cody gets him on night two, yes [it's the right call]."

Between Cody Rhodes and The Rock, the former is a more popular choice for dethroning The Tribal Chief.

