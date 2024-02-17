The Rock to sign 31-year-old star to WWE behind Triple H's back for a major WrestleMania match? Potential twist explored

As WrestleMania 40 approaches, The Rock's involvement with The Bloodline is sparking more and more interest. It is coupled with a potential feud with Triple H, taking us two decades back.

However, this time, they aren't wrestlers. They are senior members in WWE's hierarchy. The Game is the Chief Content Officer, while The Great One is on TKO's Board of Directors. This could lead to some fascinating television ahead of WrestleMania.

This storyline can see The Rock using his new power within WWE to make decisions behind Triple H's back, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. The most likely scenario for this would feature a new addition to The Bloodline. Jacob Fatu, one of the hottest free agents in wrestling today, is a part of the family tree.

Known as The Samoan Werewolf, Solo Sikoa and The Usos are his first cousins. Rikishi has even urged WWE to sign him, which could ultimately lead to The Great One bringing him on board without Hunter's approval in storyline. Of course, everyone would be on the same page in real life.

Expand Tweet

This would enable The Bloodline to go after more gold again. With The Rock busy with Roman Reigns' main event with Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso likely to face Jey Uso, Fatu and Sikoa can become Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 40.

Paul Heyman could successfully negotiate a tag title split, giving SmackDown its own belts. This frees up Fatu and Sikoa to win the blue brand's titles, winning a tournament to crown the first champions. Triple H would be in the corner of the other finalists, either The Street Profits or New Catch Republic.

Whichever team it is, The Bloodline remains dominant!

The Rock's vision for The Bloodline might not involve Roman Reigns

Last night's episode of SmackDown featured a very subtle tease that all is not well in The Bloodline. While The Rock's addition to the group is part of the plan, he might decide to throw Roman Reigns out entirely.

The Great One addressed Cody Rhodes during his promo and suggested he do everything possible to ensure he leaves WrestleMania a loser. However, he said that line while looking directly at Reigns. This might be an indication of what's to come.

Expand Tweet

Could The Rock become the new Tribal Chief and take The Bloodline to even greater heights? Should Cody Rhodes be afraid his first world title reign might end prematurely at the hands of the Hollywood icon? We shall find out soon enough.