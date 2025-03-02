The Rock to target two massive SmackDown Superstars after Cody Rhodes? The Final Boss' comments suggest so

At Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes fell victim to an attack perfectly orchestrated by The Rock. However, the question is: Will The Final Boss stop here? Based on his comments in the press conference after Elimination Chamber, it does not seem so.

In the press conference after the PLE, The Rock was asked about the throat-slashing gesture he used to instruct John Cena to attack The American Nightmare. It's worth mentioning that this taunt was also used by Rock when he appeared at Bad Blood 2024 where Roman Reigns teamed up with Rhodes to take on The New Bloodline. Jimmy Uso also made his return that night..

However, at that time, The Final Boss was criticized, and today, he opened up about the criticism. The Rock mentioned that even though people slammed his appearance at Bad Blood, the gesture he made meant something. For those who don't remember, he counted to three and then delivered the throat-slashing taunt at Bad Blood.

It's worth noting that when The Rock was doing all this, there were three men present in the ring - Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso. Hence, now that Rhodes has been attacked, it won't be surprising to see The Final Boss go after Reigns and Uso.

Wrestling veteran spoke about a possible reason why The Rock is forming a faction

When John Cena attacked Cody Rhodes on the orders of The Rock, no one could believe what just happened. After all, Cena, who had arguably been the biggest babyface in WWE history, turned heel in an instant and aligned with The Final Boss.

Together, Rock, Cena, and Travis Scott left Rhodes in a pool of blood. After the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber PLE, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman spoke about why Rock might possibly be building a faction.

During an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman said:

"I'm trying to think if maybe Rock is trying to put together a group so that they can be around when he's not around. And maybe that's what they're trying to do here," he said.

Check out the video below:

Whatever the reason may be, it seems like Rock is onto something massive heading into WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how this partnership between him and Cena paves out for both of them.

