The Rock to team up with Cody Rhodes and LA Knight for a mega main event? Analyzing former WWE Champion's comments

The Rock returned to WWE on RAW: Day 1 and confronted Jinder Mahal. He stopped The Modern Day Maharaja from berating the San Diego crowd and took him out with a People's Elbow.

During his appearance on Sony Sports Network's WWE Super Dhamaal, The Modern Day Maharaja opened up about the segment. He also issued an open challenge to The Brahma Bull for a six-man tag team match:

"So the stipulation I would choose is a six-man tag team match. Myself, [and] Indus Sher [Veer & Sanga] versus The Rock. Let's pick someone from RAW, and let's pick someone from SmackDown. Let's say Cody Rhodes and LA Knight teaming [up] with The Rock vs. Indus Sher in India. Let's make that official. Let's make that an official challenge," said Mahal.

Veer and Sanga of Indus Sher are currently away from WWE TV. However, with Jinder Mahal back in the fold, the dominant tandem could follow suit.

If the trio unite, WWE can book a mega match pitting Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Sanga against The People's Champion, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes. The potential bout could headline any significant show on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Paul Heyman responded to The Rock calling out Roman Reigns

On WWE RAW: Day 1, The People's Champion called out Roman Reigns before leaving the ring. Fans went berserk over the segment, and speculations about The Brahma Bull possibly facing The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 started making rounds.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman responded to the Hollywood icon, saying that the latter was trying to go viral by mentioning The Tribal Chief on TV:

"To sit at the head of the table, one must be invited to a dinner of relevancy. The Rock has not been invited, nor will he be, because just like everybody else, he's looking for a shortcut to the headlines. There are only two ways in this world to guarantee going viral. One, date Taylor Swift. Two, call out Roman Reigns (...) There's not one man on the face of this planet that can beat Roman Reigns,” he said.

Cody Rhodes is widely expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It's unknown if The Brahma Bull's comeback will result in any creative changes.

