The Rock to unveil secret Enforcer despite Cody Rhodes decision? Exploring shocking WWE Elimination Chamber twist

It's WrestleMania season and The Rock is back in WWE. On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Final Boss appeared and shared a segment with Cody Rhodes. During this segment, Rock offered The American Nightmare to become his champion.

While Rhodes will reveal his decision at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, there is a chance The Rock could unveil a secret Enforcer regardless of Rhodes' decision. The secret Enforcer, the 52-year-old could reveal is one of WWE's best prospects, Jacob Fatu.

At Elimination Chamber, WWE could present an angle which shows that Fatu chose to align with Rock after Solo Sikoa failed as the leader of Bloodline 2.0. Under Rock's tutelage, The Samoan Werewolf could grow plenty as a WWE Superstar and could also get title opportunities due to the former being a part of the Board of Directors.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, a partnership between Jacob Fatu and The Rock could be earth-shattering for the rest of the roster. Having Fatu in his corner grants Rock great protection while Jacob gets interesting opportunities as discussed above.

Teddy Long names The Rock and one of his rivals as the greatest wrestling superstars of all time

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were both an integral part of WWE's Attitude Era. It was during this era that the company witnessed an unprecedented rise and names like Rock and Steve Austin were at the center of it all. That's the reason why many fans struggle when they have to pick a GOAT between the two.

However, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long did not struggle as he picked both superstars as GOATs. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long mentioned both names and explained why they are the GOATs:

"Since we're talking on that, I would say this. If it was me, it would be a toss-up between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. (...) That's what I'm saying, Stone Cold and Rock. You know, those guys sold - I mean, talk about merch, okay? You know what I mean? Plus, they drew, they sold tickets, and they sold out arenas. People came to see them."

Check what Teddy Long said in the video below:

Long's version of selecting both superstars as GOATs is ideally a fair way of settling this debate because both lagends have indeed contributed plenty to professional wrestling. While Steve Austin is currently away from the company, it will be interesting to see how much more Rock can add to the promotion.

