The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes: When is the best time for WWE to make it happen? 

Fans who have been following WWE for the past couple of weeks will know that The Bloodline Saga is now more about The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes than Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull and The American Nightmare have been taking shots at one another, with Rock making Rhodes bleed on WWE RAW.

Currently, the biggest match that WWE and Triple H can give the fans is The Great One vs. The American Nightmare in a singles match, but that's not happening at WrestleMania 40. At The Show of Shows, the two are facing one another but in a tag team match. So, if WWE were to give us the match, it would have to be at one of the 'Big Four'.

Expand Tweet

Which of the 'Big Four' is most suitable for The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes?

Apart from WrestleMania, the other three of the 'Big Four' premium live events are Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

SummerSlam 2024: This is the next big premium live event following WrestleMania 40. It is scheduled for August 3, 2024, which gives WWE enough time to build excellent momentum for their singles match after The Show of Shows in April.

However, The Rock is beginning the shoot for his next movie in May 2024, and it will most likely end in August. Unless Dwayne Johnson wants to have an extremely hectic schedule, SummerSlam 2024 doesn't seem to be the premium live event where fans will witness the match.

Survivor Series 2024: The Rock debuted at Survivor Series 1996, so the premium live event holds value for him. The Brahma Bull can aim to take on Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series 2024, which is presumably going to be scheduled for November.

If The Rock returns after finishing the movie shoot in August, it will give WWE enough time to build momentum for the singles match against The American Nightmare. In the meantime, each of the superstars involved in The Bloodline Saga can have their own singles journeys with various angles before coming back for the mega-match at Survivor Series.

Royal Rumble 2025: RAW is moving to Netflix in 2025. This means that the content may not be censored as much, and it doesn't seem that Rock wants to stop using non-PG language or cutting non-PG promos. Hence, the buildup to his match against Cody Rhodes could be something straight out of The Attitude Era. Furthermore, Royal Rumble will be the first big premium live event after RAW moves to Netflix.

Between the three upcoming 'Big Four' following WrestleMania 40, Survivor Series 2024 and Royal Rumble 2025 have the bigger chances.

'The Brahma Bull' cannot be restrained

The Rock took to social media to give his take on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He left The American Nightmare bleeding and didn't stop even when he was asked to.

According to him, he is the 'Final Boss', and it is not possible to keep him restrained just because the producer says the script is done. The Rock has really blurred the line between reel and real life, and the story keeps getting interesting!

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE