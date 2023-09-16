The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to take place before WrestleMania 40? Major swerve could be in the works

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 could be possible after The Brahma Bull had his interest vested in having an epic clash against The Tribal Chief. Having said that, the ‘dream match’ has the potential to happen at another big Premium Live Event.

WWE could set up The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 by planting an initial mixed tag team match in which both the superstars will compete against each other. This could happen if Rock returns in the build to Survivor Series to lead Jey Uso and Tamina Snuka against Reigns’ mixed tag team of Jimmy Uso and Nia Jax.

WWE has apparently ditched their own draft by having superstars from RAW and SmackDown show up on each other’s rosters. LA Knight appeared on RAW after winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal 2023, even though he was drafted to SmackDown.

The Megastar then had a pay-per-view match against The Miz, who is also a RAW superstar, at Payback. The A-lister again traveled to SmackDown to have a rematch against Knight on September 15, 2023. Since the Survivor Series is all about brand crossovers, WWE could have The Rock vs. Roman Reigns with members of The Bloodline as their tag team partners at the November 25th Premium Live Event.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was locked in for WrestleMania 39

The Rock told Pat McAfee on his ESPN podcast that WWE had his matchup set to fight Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The match was agreed to a year in advance, but they had to call it off due to the UFC-WWE merger, among other reasons.

The People’s Champion followed up on this revelation with another blockbuster delivery. Rock said he could still go against his cousin at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia. However, it remains to be seen if WWE will move forward with the matchup.

Reigns is currently on his post-SummerSlam hiatus. He is rumored to return on the road to Survivor Series in October.

