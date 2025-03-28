The Shield reunites; Punk-Heyman join forces? 3 twists that are possible from the WWE contract signing on SmackDown

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are heading to London for the contract signing of their WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat match. The trio came to blows during last week’s blue-branded show.

This article looks at three twists that fans could witness in the O2 Arena this week during the contract signing segment.

#3. Paul Heyman sides with CM Punk

Last week on WWE SmackDown, CM Punk reminded Paul Heyman that he still owes him a favor for helping Roman Reigns in his WarGames match at the Survivor Series against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Moreover, he also thanked The Wiseman for bringing The Head of the Table on a “silver platter” for him. Shortly after, a brawl erupted between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk.

This week on RAW, The Second City Saint fired shots at the OTC, saying that he should have known that his Wiseman isn’t just his Wiseman. Thus, there is a chance that Paul Heyman could betray his Tribal Chief and side with Punk this week on SmackDown.

#2. Seth Rollins could try to injure Roman Reigns ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins snapped at Roman Reigns and CM Punk after the trio got eliminated from the 2025 Royal Rumble. While The Second City Saint was able to defend himself, The Architect crushed Reigns with two Curb Stomps - one on the ringside floor and one on the steel steps.

This put the OTC on the shelf for several weeks before he returned on the March 10 episode of WWE RAW. He attacked both The Visionary and Punk during their Steel Cage Match, stealing his former Shield brother’s chance to pin The Straight Edge Superstar. An angry Rollins could try to get back at The Tribal Chief for this and reinjure him ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#1. CM Punk gets double-teamed by a temporary union of The Shield brothers

This week on WWE RAW, CM Punk did an in-ring segment where he fired shots at both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Speaking to the crowd of Glasgow, Scotland, Punk highlighted that neither of the two had ever defeated him without the other one’s help, because they can’t.

With this, the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion has painted a double bullseye on himself. Thus, there is a chance that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could gang up on The Second City Saint in London, giving the crowd a brief Shield reunion.

However, once they get Punk out of their way, the two former WWE Universal Champs would trade blows with each other as well. It would be interesting to see who among these three wrestlers wins at WrestleMania 41.

