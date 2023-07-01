The Undertaker is in London: Will he return to WWE at Money in the Bank?

WWE Money in the Bank is just hours away from emulating at The O2 Arena in London, England. Several top stars are scheduled to appear for the premium live event, one legend present in the area is The Undertaker. However, fans should not get their hopes up.

Although The Undertaker is in the United Kingdom, he is not there for WWE Money in the Bank. He is scheduled at the area for his 1 deadMAN SHOW with four programs from July 1 to July 4. With this in mind, it's possible that The Phenom will only remain backstage and won't appear for the actual MITB broadcast.

His first show, July 1, will be at the Indigo at the O2 in London, UK. July 2 will be in Wolverhampton, at The Civic at the Halls. July 3 will be in Manchester at Albert Hall, and the last one on July 4 will be in Glasgow at the O2 Academy.

Could another wrestling legend in London have a surprise return on WWE Money in the Bank?

John Cena is also in London ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Another prominent name that is present in London is wrestling legend, John Cena. However, he may have the same status as The Deadman regarding an appearance at WWE Money in the Bank.

The Cenation Leader is reportedly in the country to film a movie with fellow actors Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra, not for the premium live event. If he has time, he could also pay them a visit backstage but won't participate in the show.

Which top stars are rumored to return for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank?

Although The Undertaker and John Cena will not be present live on the upcoming premium live event, fans should still expect some surprises. Especially since a few top WWE stars have recently been rumored to return at The O2 Arena.

The first superstar rumored to be returning is Bray Wyatt, who has been absent since March of this year due to reported physical issues. It was shared that he may return tonight and reignite his feud with Bobby Lashley.

Randy Orton, who has been absent since May last year, is rumored to return but with conflicting dates. Some reported that although a return is in the works, it won't be at MITB. Meanwhile, others state that it will be during the event.

UK's very own Drew McIntyre, who was last seen on WrestleMania 39, may also return tonight. Per reports, the Stamford-based promotion is "hopeful" of The Scottish Warrior appearing at Money in the Bank.

It remains to be seen if any surprise returns on Money in the Bank 2023 or other shocking moments are in store.

