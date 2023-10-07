The Undertaker to put over 36-year-old star at upcoming WWE show? Exploring the possibility

Speculations regarding The Undertaker have recently ignited the WWE Universe's imagination, with expectations of the Deadman appearing on the upcoming edition of NXT. The show already boasts names like John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

However, a potential appearance of the Undertaker would undoubtedly add more significance to the event. Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has recently teased Taker's possible involvement in the upcoming NXT show through a tease in their promo.

However, if this scenario unfolds, Joe Gacy might be the superstar the company would put over with the presence of the Deadman on NXT. Recently, Gacy announced the dissolution of his faction, signaling a transition to a single run. It also seemingly indicates a main roster call-up for Gacy in the upcoming weeks.

Despite this, it's important to note that The Undertaker has already announced his retirement from in-ring competition, which makes it highly unlikely that The Deadman would fight Joe Gacy to put him over.

Nonetheless, a segment involving The Phenom could still elevate Joe Gacy's status within the company, even without a match. Even a backstage interaction with The Deadman would be a significant positive for Joe Gacy's career, especially considering a potential main roster call-up for him following the end of Schism.

Why the Undertaker might return at NXT next week

If The Phenom were to return to NXT next week, the potential reason behind it might be the competition they face against AEW Dynamite. This competition is also a significant factor in the appearances of John Cena, the American Nightmare, Asuka, and Paul Heyman. The primary cause could be Edge's debut match scheduled for next week on Dynamite, which will air on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

The company is trying to assert its dominance of ratings and viewership, and having The Undertaker return would leave no room for doubt about its commitment to winning the ratings war. The Deadman's appearance would also help generate massive buzz for NXT.

The last time Taker appeared was during Monday Night RAW's 30th Anniversary special edition episode earlier this year. The Phenom returned with the American Badass gimmick and confronted LA Knight, a heel character at the time.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will bring Undertaker next week on the already-loaded edition of WWE NXT.

