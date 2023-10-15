The Undertaker to return for 1 more match? 5 possible opponents if it happens

The Undertaker surprised the NXT fans with an epic appearance during the closing moments of the most recent episode of WWE NXT. Bron Breakker lost to Carmelo Hayes in the show's main event. Breakker viciously attacked Melo after the bell rang. Bron proclaimed that there was only one bada*s in WWE, and that was him. Little did he know, a painful surprise was about to emerge.

As Bron Breakker continued running his mouth, a familiar bell rang out as the "American Bada*s" theme music played, and 'Taker emerged, riding his Harley to the ring to confront Breakker.

The Undertaker stood toe-to-toe with Breakker, making the former NXT Champion look incredibly small. The Deadman told Bron, "One day you're going to be a special talent...but it ain't today." Taker then laid the young star out with one punch before planting him with a chokeslam from hell.

"Young fella - a little advice... there's always an older, bigger, better badass waiting around the corner. You just met the baddest of all..."

The Undertaker retired in late 2020 at Survivor Series. 'Taker was immortalized alongside the greats of professional wrestling when he was inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

Since then, The Deadman has seemingly separated himself from the sport. However, with the events between The Undertaker and Bron Breakker, he may be preparing for one final ride.

Here is our list of five possible opponents for The Undertaker if he returns for one more match.

#5. Our first potential opponent for The Undertaker is Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre's career has been a tale of extreme highs and lows. Drew has enjoyed time at the top as WWE Champion and experienced lows such as the 3MB era. Despite it all, McIntyre has always found a way to bounce back and rise to the top.

Shortly after WrestleMania 39, rumors began circulating regarding the possibility of Drew McIntyre leaving the company. However, those rumors were put to bed when he shocked the London crowd at Money in the Bank as he confronted Gunther.

This feud culminated at SummerSlam when Drew lost a singles match for the Intercontinental title against Gunther.

If Taker were to come back for one final ride, McIntyre could create a compelling opposition for The Deadman. During an interview with Inside The Ropes in March, Drew hinted that he wanted to work with The Undertaker for one final match.

"Come on, mate, you can do it. We'll do one of those cinematic matches you want, but I know you could do it if you wanted to," said McIntyre.

#4. 10-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

When you look at the list of legendary rivalries that The Undertaker has been involved in, Brock Lesnar is arguably 'Taker's greatest foe. The Prince of Darkness and The Beast have had numerous historical battles.

The most notable bout took place at WrestleMania 30, where Lesnar ended The Undertaker's iconic streak.

Lesnar recently wrapped up a great feud at SummerSlam, where Cody finally tamed The Beast, coming away with a win over Brock. After that match, the two bitter rivals embraced, and The Beast marched off into the sunset.

At this point, it would take a significant story to bring The Undertaker out of retirement. There's no name more significant, in regards to opponents for Taker, than Brock Lesnar.

#. 2-time WWE Hall of Famer The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels

If WWE is looking for an "Icon vs. Icon" storyline for The Undertaker's final match, Shawn Michaels would certainly have to be on that short list for potential opponents.

HBK and The Deadman have given fans some of the most incredible matches in WWE history. For example, WrestleMania 26 was the site for the famous "Streak vs. Career" match. After 30 minutes of epic wrestling, The Undertaker came out victorious, extending his WrestleMania streak to 18-0 while ending Shawn Michaels' career.

The Heartbreak Kid hasn't seen any in-ring action in quite some time. He has shifted his focus to his current role as Senior Vice President of Talent Relations for NXT. With that said, The Undertaker would likely be the only superstar who could tempt HBK to get back in the ring for one final hoorah.

#2. 16-time WWE Champion John Cena

Hustle...Loyalty...Respect....GREATNESS! John Cena

WrestleMania 34 was supposed to be the stage for what many considered a "dream match" between The Undertaker and John Cena. The Hall of Famer has gone on record to say he anticipated a 30-45 minute match.

However, on the day of the show, Vince informed Taker that he would be squashing Cena in under five minutes. Ever since that bizarre event, there has been a need for redemption.

At Fastlane, John Cena and LA Knight partnered to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. Cena has brought a renewed sense of excitement to the roster that only he can.

However, it's obvious that his best days are behind him, and he probably won't stick around too long. Things could get interesting if the company looks at having a final match for both Cena and The Deadman against one another at a major event.

#1. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Second Generation superstar Bron Breakker.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, second-generation superstar Bron Breakker came face-to-face with reality. That reality was WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. After a nostalgic trip to the ring on his motorcycle, Taker informed the two-time NXT Champion just who the real "bada*s" is.

Bron Breakker signed with WWE in early 2021 and immediately hit the ground running. Breakker quickly became one of the top NXT Superstars on the roster and has since become a two-time NXT Champion.

Bron is seemingly headed to the main roster sooner rather than later. If Taker blesses Breakker with a match, that could catapult the 25-year-old star into place to start his main roster run at a top-tier level.