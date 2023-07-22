The Undertaker's opponent seemingly confirmed for SummerSlam 2023? WWE star drops major hint

A recent report has revealed that WWE is planning to bring The Undertaker to Detroit during the SummerSlam weekend. Since then, speculations of The Deadman making his blockbuster return to WWE at The Biggest Event of the Summer have been doing the rounds on the internet.

While there is still a shadow hanging over what the company has in store for The Phenom if he does return on August 5th, a SmackDown star has taken shots at Taker in a manner that hints at a potential showdown.

The superstar in question is none other than Grayson Waller. The 33-year-old star recently took to Twitter to mock The Phenom. This has led many to believe that the former WWE Champion could return to the squared circle to take on Waller at SummerSlam.

However, The Deadman returning to action on August 5th seems highly unlikely. Nonetheless, the company could have him return at the event to confront the Australian-born star. Taker could make a surprise comeback as a special guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect."

The Stamford-based promotion seems keen on Grayson Waller. The 33-year-old star has been making waves on the blue brand ever since his main roster debut. Given his recent bookings, it wouldn't be wrong to say that WWE sees him as a future main-event star, and there could be huge things in store for Waller in the coming days.

Grayson Waller shared his thoughts on his main roster in-ring debut against WWE legend Edge

Grayson Waller made his main roster in-ring debut against Edge on the post-MITB episode of WWE SmackDown. However, things didn't end well for the Australian-born star as he succumbed to a loss in the end.

Nonetheless, Waller showed heart, going toe-to-toe with The Rated-R Superstar, which resulted in him receiving huge praise from fans and critics alike.

Later in an interview with Kayla Braxton, the 33-year-old star shared his thoughts on the bout. Waller said:

"I guess you could say this was a pretty crazy week for Grayson Waller,” he said. “A week ago, I had global mega-star Logan Paul on my show. Then I’m in The O2 Arena, sold out, with John Cena, and then I cap it off with my debut on the main roster, on Friday Night SmackDown, and I wrestle Hall of Famer Edge. For any other wrestler, they could retire happy… this is as good as it gets. How is Grayson Waller feeling right now? I’m feeling… I feel pretty damn bad, because whether or not I hung with Edge, it doesn’t matter, because I just lost. But that’s OK because what was that he said to me? He said, ‘Sink or swim.’ Well, I’m pretty damn sure Grayson Waller just swam, and this is just the beginning.”

Given his recent outing, it would be fair to say that Waller has shown that he can hold his own against the best inside the squared circle.

