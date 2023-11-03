"The way you're being so forceful is quite a turn-on" - When Stephanie McMahon's flirtation with "Mike" ended in unexpected surprise

In 1999, Stephanie McMahon debuted on WWE TV. Over the next few years, she became one of the most entertaining characters in the Stamford-based company.

On the January 3 episode of SmackDown in 2002, Stephanie was trying to enter the arena when a security guard stopped her, claiming she was not on the list given to him by then-WWE on-screen co-owner Ric Flair.

Later that night, Stephanie returned with a man in a wheelchair, claiming he was on the list, and demanded that the security guard let them through. Although the guard allowed "Mr. Dudley" to enter, he refused to let The Billion Dollar Princess into the arena.

Stephanie McMahon then flirted with the security guard, attempting to convince him to let her through.

"You know Mike, I think I'm going about this all wrong. I mean, the way you're being so forceful is really quite a turn-on. I mean, you're really a man who knows what he wants, and I like that. I promise if you let me in, I will make it worth your while," McMahon told him. [2:30 - 2:52]

The Billion Dollar Princess' attempt failed as "Mike" told her that he was gay. He also expressed his admiration for Billy & Chuck as they passed through. A shocked Stephanie then turned around and screamed as she left.

Stephanie McMahon enjoyed being a heel in WWE

Stephanie McMahon was an on-screen character on WWE television for many years. During her stint, The Billion Dollar Princess switched between being a babyface and a heel.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports in 2014, the former Chairwoman and Co-CEO revealed that she enjoyed playing the villain on camera.

"I just like to have fun. Being able to play the bad guy as my character is on TV as a member of The Authority and being probably one of the ultimate villains on the show. I love to play the bad guy. It's just so much fun. And yes, it is a dramatic contrast to who I am in real life, but I like to have a lot of fun in real life too. Maybe it's my alter ego coming out, I'm not sure, but I certainly do like to embrace the dark side on camera," McMahon said.

