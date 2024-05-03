Then and now: Revisiting what the current WWE champions were doing during Backlash last year

WWE Backlash will take place this Saturday, May 4 in France and it is the first premium live event after WrestleMania 40. Unlike The Grandest Stage of Them All, the card isn't as stacked, but it will see some of the top titles being put on the line.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will take on Jey Uso, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will collide with AJ Styles, Women's Champion Bayley will face Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match, while the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion The Kabuki Warriors will take on Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what the current WWE champions were doing at last year's Backlash Premium Live Event.

#3. Bianca Belair defeated IYO SKY for the RAW Women's Championship despite interference from Bayley and Dakota Kai

Bianca Belair, who held the now-defunct RAW Women's Title at the time, defended it against IYO SKY. The match saw interference from SKY's Damage CTRL teammates Bayley and Dakota Kai.

The interference cost IYO SKY the match, with Belair emerging victorious.

As for Kairi Sane, she returned to WWE on November 4, 2023, and assaulted Bianca Belair, as the latter was taking on IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. Sane's interference helped SKY retain the title.

Sane and Asuka later formed The Kabuki Warriors and are now the Women's Tag Team Champions. Bayley has left the faction and holds the Women's Championship after defeating SKY at WrestleMania.

#2. Damian Priest lost to Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight

Last year at the same show, Damian Priest lost to Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight, which saw members from the LWO and The Judgment Day get involved.

It was an exciting match where Bad Bunny was impressive against Priest and his wrestling moves stunned the WWE Universe.

A year later, Priest is now the World Heavyweight Championship and will defend the title for the first time against Jey Uso at Backlash.

#1. Cody Rhodes stood tall against Brock Lesnar

Current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was in the middle of his feud with Brock Lesnar at Backlash last year. He went on to defeat The Beast Incarnate, as he was recovering from the loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

This was Rhodes' first victory against Lesnar, with the two megastars colliding two more times in the following premium live events. Eventually, The American Nightmare won their three matches 2-1.

A year later, Cody Rhodes has finished his story and will now defend his Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time against AJ Styles at Backlash.

