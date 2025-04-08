There is 0 hype for WrestleMania 2025

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost here. The card is looking solid and there have been some very good segments to hype up the event, but something is missing. For whatever reason, there is zero hype for this year's show.

In theory, the show should've been a major hit. The angle where The Rock and John Cena united at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto was massive. Unfortunately, The Rock hasn't appeared since and Cena didn't show up right after, so it lost a lot of heat.

Beyond that, there are some other matches that should be great, but are missing something or have been booked in an odd manner. For example, Chad Gable vs. Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania should have been a dream match, but instead, it is El Grande Americano and it did not fit the bill.

There is also the case of the Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. While all three are massive WWE stars, the match between them feels forced. It may have been best to simply do a singles match between two of the names and have the other compete elsewhere.

Lastly, the Kevin Owens and Randy Orton situation has been a major buzzkill. Their feud lost all of its heat, likely due to Owens' health issues. Now that KO is unable to compete at all, Randy Orton doesn't even have a match for the show, yet.

The hype just isn't there.

WWE has tried adding buzz last-minute to WrestleMania, but it may be too little too late

Some feel another part of the problem was the European tour WWE that ended only last week. They spent weeks in markets with fans who were vociferous, so much so, that the company had to play it safe, resulting in storylines not progressing enough.

However, there have been some major moves made in the last few weeks to add some last-minute buzz. The Jey Uso-Gunther feud took a major turn last week and that continued this week. The issue is, it may be too little too late. When eight weeks of build was lackluster, a few good weeks didn't quite make up for it.

The same could be said about the feud with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Partially thanks to Roman's part-time schedule, it felt like there was no real build for weeks and then things felt rushed afterward. It picked up recently, but again, it may be too little too late.

Perhaps the best example of a lackluster feud attempting to pick up steam is that between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. They had a wild brawl a few weeks ago and then cut scathing shoot remarks on each other on Friday. Too many awkward segments and uninteresting moments preceded these attempts.

WWE WrestleMania will be a good show. It might even be a great show. Unfortunately, the buzz for this year's event just can't match other recent WrestleMania shows. Some creative changes may be needed moving forward.

