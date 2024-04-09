There's only one man who can dethrone Damian Priest following WrestleMania 40 to create the best possible moment

After months of patience, Damian Priest finally seized his moment to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Drew McIntyre had just fulfilled his dream of winning a world title in front of a packed arena, after defeating Seth Rollins to start Night Two of WrestleMania XL with a bang. With CM Punk at ringside, on commentary, McIntyre could not help himself from gloating in Punk's face.

The Best in the World had seen enough and he assaulted the new champion with his arm brace. This was the moment Priest must have prayed for, as he ran out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. He hit the hapless McIntyre with a South of Heaven Chokeslam to pick up an easy win, as Punk sat at ringside enjoying himself.

The Scottish Warrior will be keen to win the title back and with this year's Clash at the Castle scheduled to take place in Glasgow, it could be the perfect platform for him to do so. We explore the possibilities of this fresh feud between Priest and McIntyre below.

Why Drew McIntyre dethroning Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle is the best possible moment?

Clash at the Castle 2024 is all set to take place on June 15, 2024, inside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. With the premium live event taking place in Scotland, this could be McIntyre's perfect opportunity to give the Scottish fans something special to cheer about.

After losing the World Heavyweight Championship in under five minutes, reclaiming the gold in front of his home crowd would seemingly be the best possible moment WWE could have offered to the former Royal Rumble winner.

What is the potential reason behind Damian Priest's world title win?

Damian Priest had held on to his Money in the Bank contract since July 2023, looking for the perfect time to cash in and so he did. With the clock ticking towards the expiration of his MITB contract, there was no better way to book his cash-in and make him champion and the company did not disappoint.

McIntyre himself has been on a great heel run in the past few months and it wouldn't be unfair to suggest he deserved to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He also warrants credit for single-handedly hyping his rivalry with CM Punk, despite the latter being out injured.

With The Second City Saint currently on the shelf and unable to perform in the ring, it is possible that the Stamford-based promotion might have taken the title away from the hands of Drew in such a brutal manner, only to create a new rivalry for one of RAW's best heels currently. And who better than the Archer of Infamy?

What is expected to happen on RAW after WrestleMania between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre?

Tonight's episode of the red brand's show will be the RAW after Wrestlemania edition. As of writing, the Stamford-based promotion has not announced anything for this episode yet. However, with both Damian Priest and McIntyre as part of RAW's roster, both stars are likely to play an important part in this special episode.

The WWE Universe is likely to witness the Scottish Warrior confronting the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, demanding a rematch for the title he lost at Mania. Although it is unlikely for this rematch to happen immediately, one can never be sure how the company will play out the storyline between the two stars.

With Clash at the Castle still two months away, the company will likely build up this rivalry in the following weeks, starting with the special episode of RAW.

